CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.10 million.CTS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.350-1.700 EPS.

Shares of CTS opened at $31.76 on Thursday. CTS has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.