Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.71.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $108.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,601,000 after purchasing an additional 232,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Crown by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,015,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

