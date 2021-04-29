Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $205.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $170.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.62.

CCI stock opened at $185.19 on Monday. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $188.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after buying an additional 263,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

