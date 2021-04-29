Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $1,522,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $1,692,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,025,000 after purchasing an additional 237,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

NYSE SIG opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.