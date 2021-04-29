Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 4,244.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 220,408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bilibili by 30.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 256,725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Bilibili by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,316,000 after acquiring an additional 88,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI stock opened at $120.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of -111.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.