Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,960,000 after purchasing an additional 150,952 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of BMI opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

