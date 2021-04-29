Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $465,000 Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in M. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Macy’s by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,650,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Macy’s by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Macy’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macy’s news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

