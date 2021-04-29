Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $42,493,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Standpoint Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

BBBY stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

