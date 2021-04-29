Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The ODP were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODP. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The ODP during the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

