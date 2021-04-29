CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.14. The company had a trading volume of 37,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.71 and a 200-day moving average of $135.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

