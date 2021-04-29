Cribstone Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE:SYY opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,188.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.