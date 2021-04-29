Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Up 25,432.0% in April

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,300 shares, an increase of 25,432.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SLVO stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 142.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

