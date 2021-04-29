Credit Suisse Group Raises TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target to $85.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of TNET opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $47,296.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock worth $7,787,302. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 60,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

