Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.63.

NYSE BAP opened at $120.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.94 and a 200 day moving average of $147.05. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

