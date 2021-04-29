CPUchain Market Cap Tops $74,840.43 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. CPUchain has a total market capitalization of $74,840.43 and approximately $129.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CPUchain has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One CPUchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CPUchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00063078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00276616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $599.80 or 0.01102861 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00026518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.66 or 0.00714635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,480.09 or 1.00173176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain launched on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 47,430,800 coins. The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain

Buying and Selling CPUchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPUchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPUchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPUchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPUchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.