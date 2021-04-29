Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $42.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS COVTY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.71. 5,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,864. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Covestro has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Covestro had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covestro will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.4705 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Covestro’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

