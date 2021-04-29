Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Coursera’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on COUR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.
Shares of COUR opened at $45.40 on Monday. Coursera has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
