Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Coursera’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COUR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of COUR opened at $45.40 on Monday. Coursera has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

