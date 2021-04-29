CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $1,100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $941.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $5.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $867.96. 2,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $859.55 and its 200 day moving average is $875.67. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $595.49 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

