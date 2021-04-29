CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $1,025.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $950.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $941.27.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $862.16 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $595.49 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $859.55 and its 200 day moving average is $875.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CoStar Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

