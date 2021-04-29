Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

CRVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ CRVS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 75,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,302. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.24. On average, analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Corporate insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

