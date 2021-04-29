CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $548,211.31 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $548,211.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,507,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,109,055.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,926 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $457,536.04.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,470 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.13, for a total value of $992,091.10.

On Monday, April 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,808 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $426,686.40.

On Friday, April 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $425,590.98.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $613,573.44.

On Monday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $147,123.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $7,936.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $15,158.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $116.51 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $120.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average is $100.85. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,272,000 after buying an additional 58,138 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in CorVel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,581,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.