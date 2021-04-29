CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 3,926 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $457,536.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,507,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,431,365.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,591 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $548,211.31.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,470 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.13, for a total value of $992,091.10.

On Monday, April 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,808 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $426,686.40.

On Friday, April 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $425,590.98.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $613,573.44.

On Monday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $147,123.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $7,936.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $15,158.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $116.51 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $120.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CorVel by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CorVel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.