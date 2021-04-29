CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $354,210.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $354,210.00.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $116,720.00.

On Monday, April 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $111,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $10,997.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $105,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $53,115.00.

On Friday, March 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $156,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $103,290.00.

On Monday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $82,144.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $103,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $106,060.00.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.85. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $120.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CorVel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CorVel by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.