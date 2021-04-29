Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.80

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.80 and traded as high as C$6.03. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.95, with a volume of 480,380 shares changing hands.

CJR.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up from C$6.00) on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.72.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.20%.

About Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

