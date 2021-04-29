Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CNIG remained flat at $$23.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.42. Corning Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 19 miles of gas distribution pipe.

