Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.97. 3,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

