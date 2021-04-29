Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 110.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,926 shares during the period. Bunge accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bunge worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.