Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,751 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

EMR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.10. 35,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

