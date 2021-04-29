Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 49,748 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 847.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.69. 173,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.