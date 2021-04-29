Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.09. 141,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,731,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

