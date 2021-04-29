Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,033 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

