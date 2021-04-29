CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.420-5.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an in-line rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.33.

NYSE:COR traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $464,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

