Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $894,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $345.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

