Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,832 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $389,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 196,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $109.09 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $112.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

