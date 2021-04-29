Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 520 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,389. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.05 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

