Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,163,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 477,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,168 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $9.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $871.19. 2,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $595.49 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $859.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $875.67.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.27.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

