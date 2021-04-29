Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Invests $444,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $316.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,809. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $317.46. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 192.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.09 and its 200 day moving average is $264.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.