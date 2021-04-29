Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $461,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after buying an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,571 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 374.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 251,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after acquiring an additional 198,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,655,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.37. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $89.45 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

