Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.45. 17,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.