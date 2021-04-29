Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CMMC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.75.

CMMC stock opened at C$4.41 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$4.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$920.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at C$984,709.08.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

