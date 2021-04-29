Copeland Capital Management LLC Takes $14.72 Million Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,717,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of U.S. Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $120,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.95. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

