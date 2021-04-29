Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,666 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $12,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 144.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 42.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of UGI by 591.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 171,193 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of UGI by 4.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.92. 5,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

