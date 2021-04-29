Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,051,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the period. Core-Mark accounts for about 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $40,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,769,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,823,000 after acquiring an additional 212,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 148,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.77. 2,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,617. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

CORE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

