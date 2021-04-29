Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,999 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. CMC Materials makes up 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $48,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth $1,613,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 72,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $3.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.49. 1,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.24 and a 200-day moving average of $162.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

