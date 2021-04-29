Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.53.

NYSE:CLR opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

