Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Continental Resources stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.37. 3,604,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $32.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

CLR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.21.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

