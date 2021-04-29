Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

CPSS opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $97.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.57. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.83 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

