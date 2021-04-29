Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $76.21 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $85.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

