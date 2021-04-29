Conning Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.03. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $168.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

