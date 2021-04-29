Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBRE opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

